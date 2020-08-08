Except you have been following her interesting peregrinations in the past years, Dame Maureen Piribonemi Tamuno may come across to you as undeserving of any celebration. Tanumo, who was born to the family of Elder and Mrs. Clement Chepaka of Alawari, Agbabiri in Okrika Local Government Area of Rivers State, has featured prominently in several areas of national life with impressive records. Little wonder her recent confirmation by the Nigerian Senate as one of the non-career ambassadors was applauded by many who described it as well deserved. Her brilliance, intelligence as well as intimidating educational background is phenomenal.

Often times when her name crops up in public discourse, she is always acknowledged as brilliant, given her intimidating credentials: she holds a degree in Management Studies from the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) Bauchi, Bauchi State, a Post- Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Management, Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Marketing and Ph.D in Strategic Marketing and Consumer Behaviour. Beyond this enviable academic qualifications, Tamuno, a former Rivers State lawmaker and currently a member of the Board of Nigeria Railway Corporation, has been recognized for her humanitarian efforts through her Lady Maureen Tamuno Foundation, a non-governmental organization that cares for widows, orphans and the down-trodden in the society. As a philanthropist of note, Tamuno, is one woman whose love for humanity beggars description. She has dedicated her life and time to some humanitarian gestures.

Since she founded the organisation, she has tried, as humanly possible, to put smiles on the faces of the hoi polloi across the country. Unlike other politicians she has proven that she is not in politics for politics sake. Rather, she has continued to use the opportunities provided for her as a top politician to make her society better. While she served as a member of Buhari/Osinbajo Inauguration Committee and Chairman, Entertainment Sub-committee of APC Convention 2018, the new Ambassador-designate didn’t leave anyone in doubt about her loyalty and dedication.