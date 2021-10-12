From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The wife of Delta State Governor, Dame Edith Okowa, the Vice Chancellor, University of Benin, Professor Lilian Salami, Hon Stella Okotete, Executive Director, Business Development, Nexim Bank, Nigeria, are to bag awards of recognition for their contributions and services to humanity, especially, the girl-child.

The President, Oghenewvede Ashley Kemete Memorial Foundation, Mr Dwayne Omonefe Kemete, disclosed this while marking the foundation’s day and the Day of the Girl-child in Benin City.

Other listed to be honoured is Hon. Helen Taiwo, National Secretary, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ex-officios.

He said those chosen for the awards are women who have contributed significantly to the development of society and that it was done to encourage other girl-child that their future is bright if they could put their minds on what they are doing.

Mr Omonefe Kemete said for the girl-child to have a voice and be self-reliant, their education must not be tampered with but should be given the utmost importance.

The president of the foundation lamented that over 95 million adolescent girls around the world are not in school and that these girls are bright and hardworking, and when given the chance to fulfil their potential with education, they can transform families, communities, and even the entire countries.

According to him, ‘we know that when we give these girls a chance to learn, they will seize it. That’s why we have been working to lift and honour leaders and organisations around the country who empower girl-child every single day.

‘As part of our support for the girl child, an essay competition was run and the selection process has started and our distinguished judges will be coming up with the results soon.

‘As the days go by, we hope to equip more girls with the critical skills they need to become leaders of their own lives.

‘On the day of the girl-child and beyond, I hope that our foundation will find a way to support education for adolescent girls around the nation.’

