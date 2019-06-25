The Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria has elected new officers to steer the affairs of the th Institute for the next two years. Following the successful conduct of the 27 Annual General Meeting of the Institute, the leadership baton of the Institute was officially passed on to Dame.

Gladys Olajumoke Moyosoreoluwa Ayinke Simplice, by Chief (Dr.) Cyril Ikemefuna Ede, FCTI, who has immediately taken over the position of the Immediate Past President.

Dame Simplice was unanimously elected the 14th President of the Institute at an Extra-Ordinary Council Meeting held at the Secretariat of the Institute. Other elected officers of Council included: Mr. Adesina Adedayo, FCTI – Vice President, Barr. Samuel Olushola Agbeluyi, FCTI – Deputy Vice President and Mr. Innocent Ohagwa, FCTI was elected as the Honorary Treasurer.

Dame Gladys Olajumoke Simplice started her academic career at Araromi Baptist School, Moloney, Lagos while her secondary education was at the Methodist Girls High School, Yaba, Lagos and Premier Grammar School, Lafenwa, Abeokuta. She commenced her Higher School Certificate (HSC) with Adeola Odutola College, Ijebu-ode and finished at the Saint Gregory’s

College, Obalende, Lagos. Thereafter, she proceeded to Ahmadu Bello University, Samaru, Zaria where she graduated with a B.Sc in Economics.

Dame Simplice commenced her tax career with the Federal Inland Revenue Department, (now Federal Inland Revenue Service) and retired after 27 years of a fulfilling and meritorious service. Due to her diligence during her service years, she was given a contract appointment as Head, Channels Management of the Corporate Communication Department of FIRS in 2009. She made a lot of improvement in the Department and initiated the idea of a Revenue Museum which is still a work in progress at FIRS.