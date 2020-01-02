Former Managing Director/CEO of Nigeria’s Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Mrs Damilola Ogunbiyi, has resumed duties at the United Nations.

Mrs Ogunbiyi in October 2019 was appointed the UN’s Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Sustainable Energy, Co-Chair of UN Energy and CEO of Sustainable Energy for All.

In a statement to mark her resumption, Ogunbiyi said she was passionate about her responsibilities of helping global citizens embrace sustainable energy in line with UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

“As we begin this new decade, we are far from achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, including Goal 7, that promises sustainable energy for all. Energy is central to nearly every major challenge and opportunity the world faces today. Around the world, close to a billion people are being robbed of the chance to live in a dignified, healthy way because they have no access to energy. This crisis has gone on for too long.

“Throughout my career, I have witnessed the transformative effect that bringing energy to people can have. I have seen how energy access can give children the chance for much better education, and for their parents to build prosperous, fulfilling lives. With just 10 years left to 2030, the challenge ahead of us is enormous. But we are ready to meet this challenge head-on. We will raise ambition. We will enable change on the ground. We will build networks and partnerships.”