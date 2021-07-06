From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Rev Dr Israel Akanji, President of the Nigerian Baptist Convention (NBC), has called on all members of the Baptist family in Nigeria and other countries and well-meaning Nigerians to unite in prayer for the rescue of students of Bethel Baptist High School in Damishi, Kaduna, who were abducted on Monday, as well as other people in similar situations.

He made the call in a statement which he made available to reporters in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Tuesday.

Akanji stated that 28 students have been rescued and reunited with their families, while 125 students are still being held hostage by their bandit abductors.

The statement read in part:

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.