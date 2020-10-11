October 1st was the day and as you all know a public holiday. We all opted to go to Bola’s house to dress up but Bola directed us to a condominium (I will have to describe this luxury Apartment another time, the interior décor was out of this world. Bola said it belonged to a client of her’s) so Jasmine had the clothes delivered there with matching face masks of course. As always the clothes were hot, sexy and way too revealing for my liking. I stepped out of the room I was given to find four pairs of eyes staring at me; all in admiration except a pair looking at me salaciously. I know I can’t trust being alone in a room with Zara, even though she hasn’t blatantly opened up about her sexual preference I sometimes feel she is a closet lesbian.

“Tobs, you look absolutely divine in a wicked sexy way,” Jasmine cooed excitedly. We were rushed into a waiting G-Wag- on. My first glimpse of the Club, were dazzling gowns, studio-bred elegance and men who looked as if they wore dinner clothes every balmy night. Of course, glamour is always difficult to define. For me, it has to do with an elegant, understated style and a kind of ethereal sophistication. The people we saw at this exclusive Club can be described as timeless, retro beings or even having an old soul. These people whether having a classy or edgy demeanour will remind you of the golden age.

They could be said to also exude elegance without being vain and having a classic spirit or personality.

“Welcome Ladies to my world and thank you for bringing my Princess to my Club opening,” I stood as if transfixed to the spot where I stood. Rick? Owner of this Club? Where on earth has he been? That means he’s the owner of the luxurious pent house in the condominium we went to after leaving Bola’s house. We were treated like Princesses that night and to be fair to Rick he did not crowd me, he was the perfect host. We were taken back to the Pent House; the girls were in high spirit and it was way past midnight but nobody was ready to go to bed.

“Let’s have a deep in the pool. Sorry I meant you guys. I have to heal properly from the surgery before I attempt that” Bola said with a lopsided smile. She has always been one for a swim irrespective of time and location. “How about we do it in our birthday suit?” Jasmine asked excitedly. “Hell No,” I said more forcefully than I in- tended before I could stop myself. “Damn! Did ‘prim and proper’ Tobs just use a swear word?” Zara asked laughing and rolling her eyes. I gave her a dark look but said nothing. Responding to Zara’s taunt will be inviting a more raunchy response. It’s best to leave her and her depraved thoughts I smiled cynically but ‘madam’ was not done with me. “Scared? Or you have a skin irritation you don’t want us to see? Anyway you have always been scared of challenging me at anything,” Zara said haughtily. I saw red. “What did you say?” I asked coldly. “Why should I repeat myself?” Zara fired back aggressively.

“Alright see you by the pool in five minutes,” I said with an unwavering look, staring eyeball to eyeball at her. I regretted my action as soon as I got into ‘my room’ but I will not back down and give Zara the satisfaction of seeing my discomfort I vowed silently. Oh dear I forgot all about Kaycee, I don’t think skinny dipping in the pool at 1.00am in the morning is her idea of fun. Too late I have already accepted the challenge. Zara and the girls were waiting by the pool all wrapped in fluffy white towels, when I got there with the exception of Bola and Kaycee. I used my toe to test the water, unbelievable, it was warm! I then dropped my towel and dived in but not before seeing Zara lick her lips alluringly. “Tobs are your hips getting bigger or what? Damn girl, you’re beautiful! No wonder Rick and Dennis want to die ‘on top your matter,” Jasmine said with an American slur, laughing and ending in our local lingo before joining me and Zara in the pool. I knew Zara’s attitude was intentional so I carefully avoided her in the pool. Zara and Jasmine ordered for margaritas and sat by the poolside sipping while Kaycee and Bola had freshly squeezed oranges. “Voi ragazze potete far impazzire un uomo,” Rick said hoarsely in Italian; meaning ‘you girls can drive a man crazy’. I froze horrified while attempting to get out of the pool as I looked up and encountered Rick’s stormy eyes. “Hello kitten,” he said provocatively .