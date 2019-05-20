One of Nigeria’s leading indigenous Oil and Gas companies, Dan Oil and Petrochemicals Limited and The Wells Carlton Hotel and Luxury Apartments, a five star hospitality outfit which provides a surreal, fantasy-like journey into a glamorous world of pure luxury, have become the latest corporate organisations to throw their weight behind the IAAF silver label, Okpekpe International 10-kilometre road race.

Mercy Etukudo, who heads the secretariat of the first road running event in West Africa to be granted an IAAF label status announced, at the weekend, the coming on board of the two heavyweight companies as preparations continue for a hitch-free race on Saturday, in Okpekpe, near Auchi, Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State.

“We are delighted to have on board one of Nigeria’s leading international oil companies, Dan Oil and Petrochemicals Limited, and The Wells Carlton Hotel and Apartments as official partners. “While Dan Oil, an indigenous oil and gas company, incorporated in 2002, under the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as a limited liability company, will sponsor our women empowerment programme, The Wells Carlton Hotel and Apartments is coming as our hotel/hospitality partner,” said the delectable Miss Etukudo.

“The Okpekpe race is not just about athletes running on a smooth, asphalted road constructed by the Edo State government, in and around Okpekpe town, it is also used as a platform to promote causes that will benefit the society or draw attention to social vices. Since the inaugural edition of the race, we have always had people and organisations who used our platform to promote so many charitable causes. “On our own, we’ve also been consistent in empowering women of the community, as we know there is no better tool for development that is more effective than empowering our women.