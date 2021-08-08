The ancient town of Ututu in Arochukwu local government area of Abia State will witness an influx of people from all walks of life who will converge on the field of Ubila/Amaetiti Primary school for the farewell and outing service of Pa Stephen Ipia Okeke.

The deceased, who passed on at 83, was the father-in-law of a prominent businessman and chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Daniel Okeke.

According to the organisers of the event, the three-day programme will commence with service of songs and wake keep on Friday, August 27 at Pa Okeke residence, Ubila Ututu with commendation service and reception on Saturday, August 28 at Ubila/Amaetiti Primary School Field, Ututu as well as thanksgiving service on Sunday, August 29 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Ubila Ututu, Abia state.

The deceased octogenarian was a selfless community leader, seasoned public servant, who was committed to the growth and progress of his community, Ubila Ututu in Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia state.

