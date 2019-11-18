Dana Air has announced it airlifted 5.4 million passengers in the last 11 years of operations

A statement by the airline’s Media and Communications Manager, Mr Kingsley Ezenwa, said the target is to double the figure by sustaining operational efficiency, increasing it fleet size, maintaining record on-time performance, and raising the bar in -service delivery in the coming years.

“Having completed a commercial analysis of our loads in the last 11 years and confirmed it to stand at 5.4 million, we have set the ball rolling for the next 9 years. We have commenced reviewing plans and we intend to raise the bar of our operational efficiency by increasing our fleet, and improving on our excellent service delivery to remain on top and keep the commitment and loyalty of our staff and guests.

“With the addition of two of our recently acquired Boeing 737 aircraft, we are looking at creating more flights and providing massive capacity at underserved destinations within our route network this yuletide. This is to ensure seamless travel experience for our guests to avoid the uncertainty of last year. We have dedicated each day to serving our customers even better and we have upped our enlightenment for passengers to use their correct details so we can interact with them directly via our multiple channels,” Ezenwa added.