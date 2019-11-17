Dana Air has announced that it airlifted 5.4 million passengers in the last 11 years of its operations

A statement by the airline’s Media and Communications Manager, Mr Kingsley Ezenwa, said the airline hopes to double the figure by sustaining its operational efficiency, increasing its fleet size, maintaining its record on-time performance, and raising the bar of its excellent service delivery in the coming years.

Said Ezenwa: “Having completed a commercial analysis of our load in the last 11 years and confirmed it to stand at 5.4 million, we have set the ball rolling for the next 9 years. We have commenced reviewing plans and we intend to raise the bar of our operational efficiency, increase our fleet, and improve on our excellent service delivery to remain on top and keep the commitment and loyalty of our staff and guests

“With the addition of two of our recently- acquired Boeing 737 aircraft, we are looking at creating more flights and providing massive capacity at underserved destinations within our route network this yuletide. This is to ensure seamless travel experience for our guests to avoid the uncertainty of last year.

“On our product and services delivery, we have the Dana miles club which offers benefits such as miles plus cash, miles in exchange for ticket, excess baggage allowance, discount at partner outlets and upgrade from economy to business class, all to the benefit of our loyal customers. Our Dana Miles guests should expect more in terms of innovation and rewards.

“Our Business Class service is amazing and the service is second to none, tailored for customers who love to travel in style, luxury and comfort. We would like to keep the travel experience as top-notch as always.

“We have dedicated each day to serving our customers even better and we have upped our enlightenment for passengers to use their correct details so we can interact with them directly via our multiple channels.”

He added that Dana Air is one of Nigeria’s leading airlines with a fleet size of nine aircraft, and daily flights to major destinations in Nigeria. The airline is reputed for its innovative online products and services, world-class in-flight services and unrivalled on-time performance.