By Chinelo Obogo

Dana Air has apologised to passengers who were affected by its March 1, 2022 flight disruptions, blaming it on ramp congestion, bad weather and scarcity of fuel.

The airline’s deputy Chief Executive Officer, Sukhjinder Mann, said in a statement that those who were affected by the disruptions on March 1, 2022, would be given a complimentary ticket matching the class of travel and a free Dana Miles card with 5,000 points already loaded.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

He said that on the issue of fuel scarcity, they are working to significantly mitigate the challenge and have made major inroads with key suppliers. On ramp congestion and terminal infrastructure, he said they have commenced talks with the airport authorities on practical solutions to these issues. He said a slight delay due to bad weather at destination or congestion due to inadequate aircraft parking space might cause extensive delays on all the flights an aircraft is scheduled to operate on that day.

He said: “I accept that our recent disruptions due to ramp congestion, bad weather, and most recently, scarcity of fuel would have affected your plans and I understand how frustrating it would have been for you to contact our customer service representative to reschedule your flight or having to wait in some instances, but I would like to reassure you that all your feedback has not gone unnoticed regardless of how your sent them.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“Your safety and comfort is not negotiable and takes precedence over any other consideration. However, the varying operational concerns stated earlier had some effect on the delivery of our promise and commitment to you. But with this note, I promise you that many changes and enhancements are in the works.

“On fuel scarcity, we are working with our partners to significantly mitigate the challenge and I am pleased to advise that we have made major inroads in this area with our key suppliers. On ramp congestion and terminal infrastructure, we have commenced talks with the airport authorities on practical solutions to these issues. A slight delay due to bad weather at destination or congestion due to inadequate aircraft parking space might cause extensive delays on all the flights an aircraft is scheduled to operate on that day. These are ongoing issues for us and all local Nigerian airlines, but better days are ahead as we remain committed to finding lasting solutions to these issues with the cooperation of the airport authority and terminal operators.

“For those cherished guests that have been inconvenienced on the 1st March, 2022, I would like you to get in touch with our call centre so that we can remedy the situation and make matters right for you. We would like to offer each affected March 1, 2022 passenger a complimentary ticket matching the class of travel and a free Dana Miles card with 5,000 points already loaded on it for you to help you earn that next free ticket on Dana Air – it’s our way of saying sorry for the inconvenience caused to your travel plans and that you really matter to us.”

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .