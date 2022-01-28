By Chinelo Obogo

Dana Air has tendered an apology to its passengers for the recent flight cancellations and delays due to unscheduled maintenance on two of its aircraft. The spokesperson of the airline, Kingsley Ezenwa, said in a statement that maintenance comes as part of strict adherence to global safety standards which, unfortunately, disrupted its schedule on January 26 and 27.

“The management of Dana Air wishes to apologise for the recent delays and flight cancellations due to an unscheduled maintenance on our aircraft. We adhere strictly to global safety standards, and this procedure disrupted our schedule on 25th and 26th of January, 2022, but we are working around the clock to return to our normal schedule very soon. Every time our schedule is disrupted, it is usually a very painful experience for us as we know and understand that it affects travel plans and depletes your trust in the reliability of our flight schedules and we are truly sorry for the inconvenience this may have caused you.

“At Dana Air, we are committed to retaining our safety record and the high standards we have set towards ensuring a safe, comfortable and uneventful flying experience for all our esteemed guests and we will stop at nothing to maintain this feat,” he said.