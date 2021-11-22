By Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

The Board of Directors of Dana Air has approved the appointment of Mr Sukhjinder Paul Mann, as the new Deputy Chief Executive Officer, effective from November 22.

The airline’s Media and Communications Manager, Kingsley Ezenwa, said in a statement that the new deputy CEO is expected to work with the team to bring fresh initiatives to the role to further strengthen the management team.

‘Mr Sukhjinder Mann is a Briton and has worked with many leading commercial airlines in Africa and across the globe at Senior Management and ‘C’ Level executive roles and is no stranger to Nigerian aviation. He holds a degree in Economics and has 29 years of aviation experience in the areas of airline operations, ground handling, airport management, finance, strategy, turnaround and commercial/business development and airline start-up projects.

‘He is very result-oriented, has good communication skills and is well-versed with the latest technology and a very sound understanding of sales and marketing strategies, policy formulation, training and development, Liaison/ Coordination with regulatory bodies,’ Ezenwa said.

