By Chinelo Obogo

As part of its strategic route expansion drive, one of Nigeria’s leading carriers, Dana Air, has introduced flights from Lagos to Asaba.

According to the airline’s spokesman, Kingsley Ezenwa, Dana Air will also commence Asaba, Abuja flights and increase frequencies on other destinations soon.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

”We are expecting an aircraft fresh from maintenance abroad soon and with this increased capacity, we would introduce Asaba to Abuja flights and increase frequencies across our destinations. We have a gradual route expansion program and we intend to follow it through. The introduction of Asaba flights is strategic and as always, we will be offering reliable options to our guests, providing them best and affordable fares while ensuring that they continue to fly as safe and as seamless as possible.’

”Our guests can visit our website for the best fares or explore our 24 hours customer service and multiple channels for more details,” he said.

Dana Air is one of Nigeria’s leading airlines with a mixed fleet of nine aircraft and daily flights from Lagos to Abuja, Port Harcourt, Enugu, Owerri and now, Asaba. The airline is reputed for its on-time departures and arrivals and quality onboard service.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .