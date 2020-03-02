As part of its route consolidation and expansion project, Dana Air said it has introduced additional flights on its Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and Uyo routes.

The flights which would be operated by the airline’s latest Boeing 737 aircraft, will bring the total number of flights operated by the airline to 36 daily.

Speaking on the route consolidation efforts of the airline, the Media and Communications manager of Dana Air,Kinglsey Ezenwa said, ‘‘We have created additional flights in commitment to our strategic route expansion program, and our promise to our guests to provide seamless connectivity and altruistic options to meet their travel needs.

He said: ‘‘The additional flights include: Lagos –Port Harcourt at 6.48 and 12.06 daily, Port Harcourt to Lagos at 17.01 and 13.50, Abuja to Uyo at 8.37am and Uyo to Abuja at 10.35am, Lagos to Abuja at 19.11 and Abuja to Lagos at 7.20am and these flights will be operated by the 2 newest aircraft addition to our fleet – The Boeing 737-300.

‘‘We are happy that our guests can now choose from the multiplicity of flight options available at Dana Air and currently, we are reviewing other destinations. Very soon we would introduce more routes as part of our consolidation efforts and we wish to encourage our guests to visit our website for affordable rates.”

Dana Air is one of Nigeria’s leading airlines with a fleet size of 9 aircraft and daily flights from Lagos to Abuja, Port Harcourt, Uyo and Owerri. The airline is reputed for its innovative online product, world -class in-flight service and unrivaled on-time performance.