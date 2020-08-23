(Yunus Yusuf, NAN)

Dana Air says it will introduce additional flights between Abuja and Lagos and commenced Lagos to Owerri, Port Harcourt to Abuja beginning from Aug. 28.

Mr Kingsley Ezenwa, the airlines’ Manager, Media and Communications, made this known in a statement in Lagos on Sunday.

Ezenwa quoted the airlines’ Accountable Manager, Obi Mbanuzuo as saying the additional flights were due to the feedback from the guests and popular demand for flights at specific times.

“The additional Lagos to Abuja flight will depart at 8am, 11.50am, 3.40pm and 5.30pm, while the Abuja to Lagos flight will depart at 9.55am, 1.50pm, 5.30pm and 7.25pm.’

“Lagos to Owerri will depart at 7.10am, while Owerri to Lagos will depart at 8.45am. Lagos to Port Harcourt will now be at 10.30am while Port Harcourt to Lagos will depart at 3.35pm.

“Port Harcourt to Abuja daily flights will be at 12.05pm, and Abuja to Port Harcourt will depart at 1.45pm.

“We are also delighted that our guests have embraced the safety measures we have in place for them,” Mbanuzuo said.

Mbanuzuo said that for safe and ease of booking and reservation, guests should visit: www.flydanaair.com, download the DANA Air Mobile App on playstore or get social by sending a chat on WhatsApp (07051190363) for booking.

He reiterated that Dana Air was one of Nigeria’s leading airlines with 18 daily flights to major cities in Nigeria and a total of 9 aircraft in its fleet with a mix of Boeing 737s.

He said the airline is reputed for its innovative online products and services, unrivaled in-flight service and on-time performance.