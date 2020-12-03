By Chinelo Obogo

Dana Air has announced that it will increase flights from Lagos to Port Hacourt, Enugu and Owerri from December 7, 2020. According to a statement by the airline’s Media and Communications Manager, Kingsley Ezenwa, Dana Air will introduce additional flights from Lagos to Enugu, Port Harcourt, and Owerri before the second week in December.

”We are delighted to announce additional flights on our Enugu, Owerri and Port Harcourt routes starting from December 7, 2020. These additional flights are part of our preparations to provide our guests amazing options with schedule reliability, consistency, on-time departures, and efficient services this yuletide. Our guests are hereby advised to explore our various, safe and seamless booking channels by downloading our mobile app, visiting our website or by just sending us a chat on whatsapp for assistance,” Ezenwa said.

Dana Air is one of Nigeria’s leading airlines with a mixed fleet of 9 aircraft and daily flights from Lagos to Abuja, Port Harcourt, Owerri, and Enugu. The airline is reputed for its innovative online products and services, on-time departures and arrivals, and world-class in-flight services.