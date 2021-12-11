By Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

Dana Air has introduced flash sales of N18,000 for passengers travelling from Asaba, Owerri and Enugu to Lagos, valid until 31 December 2021.

The airline revealed this during a courtesy visit by AHS Aviation to the airline’s newly appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Sukhjinder Mann.

The Director of Aviation Handling Services (AHS), Sam Oluwole said, “We are here to welcome Mr Sukhjinder Mann back to the Nigerian Aviation industry and to discuss challenges in the ground handling sector of the industry, business opportunities, infrastructure limitation of the airports and to assure him of our readiness and availability to support Dana Air at all times.

“Mr Mann is a Ground Handling veteran, and has worked in various top management capacities in so many countries around the world including Africa and Europe and coming back to Nigeria to join the management team of Dana Air as DCEO, speaks volumes of how the airline places premium on appointing highly experienced professionals in the management of its affairs.”

The Dana Air DCEO, Sukhjinder Mann, thanked AHS for the show of support while reassuring them of the airline’s commitment to supporting the government’s ongoing effort to revamp the economy and make the industry viable.

”Having spent 13 years in the industry, our desire is to continue to improve on our operational efficiency while offering our guests seamless flight service, quality 24/7 customer service, onboard service and affordable fares.

”As part of efforts to celebrate our customers this yuletide, we have introduced N18,000 flash sales for our customers travelling from Asaba, Owerri and Enugu to Lagos and this will be on till 31st December 2021,” he said.

