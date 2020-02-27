Louis Ibah

Dana Air has launched additional flights on Uyo, Abuja, Port Harcourt and Lagos routes as part of its route consolidation and expansion project for 2020.

Spokesman for the airline, Mr. Kinglsey Ezenwa, in a statement said the additional flights would be operated by the Boeing 737 aircraft recently acquired by the airline and would bring the total number of flights operated by the airline to 36 daily.

“We have created additional flights in commitment and promise to passengers to provide seamless connectivity and altruistic options to meet their travel needs. The additional flights include Lagos – Port Harcourt at 6.48 and 12.06 daily, Port Harcourt – Lagos at 17.01 and 13.50, Abuja – Uyo at 8.37am and Uyo – Abuja at 10.35am, Lagos – Abuja at 19.11 and Abuja – Lagos at 7.20am and these flights will be operated by the two newest aircraft addition to our fleet – the Boeing 737-300,” Ezenwa said.

“We are happy that our guests can now choose from the multiplicity of flight options available at Dana Air and currently, we are reviewing other destinations. Very soon we would introduce more routes as part of our consolidation efforts and we wish to encourage our passengers to visit our website to get very pocket-friendly fares,” he added.

Dana Air is one of Nigeria’s leading airlines with a fleet size of nine aircraft and daily flights from Lagos to Abuja, Port Harcourt, Uyo and Owerri.