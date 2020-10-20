Chinelo Obogo

Dana Air will be supporting the 26th Nigerian Economic Summit (NES26) scheduled to hold from the 26th to 27th of October 2020, at Transcorp Hilton Abuja and the Lagos Office of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group by offering complimentary and discounted tickets to delegates and officials among other support.

Themed: ”Building Partnerships for Resilience,” the 26th Nigerian Economic Summit, which is jointly organised by the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning (FMFBNP) and the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, will convene national and global policy makers, business leaders, development partners and subnational governments, businesses and civil society, to not only chart a path to recovery but also build resilience for our country’s economy, households and businesses in the new world order.

The airline said the industry is worst hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, but that it has not diminished its commitment towards the growth and positioning of the Nigerian economy, and as partner airline, it is offering complimentary and discounted tickets to delegates and officials among other support towards the success of the summit.

Dana Air is one Nigeria’s leading airline with a fleet size of nine aircraft and over 27 daily flights to major cities in Nigeria.