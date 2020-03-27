Chinelo Obogo

As part of support towards the Federal Government’s efforts in containing the spread of Covid-19 in Nigeria, Dana Air has offered its aircraft and crew to assist in ferrying relief materials to any location in the country.

In a letter signed by the Chief Executive Officer of the airline, Jacky Hathiramani, to the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, the airline said it is prepared to ferry medical equipment and relief materials to different states and locations where they are needed within the country.

According to him, Dana Air will make available resources, aircraft in its fleet and crew for the national assignment and the airline’s crew will be more than ready to carry out the assignment upon request.’ Meanwhile, the Kenyan Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA), on Friday, March 27, turned back a British Airways flight BA65 which left London Heathrow Airport (LHR) to Nairobi, the nation’s capital.

The Boeing 777-200ER G-RAES aircraft turned back near Frankfurt, Germany and returned to LHR after it was denied access to land. It is unclear if the plane was empty and if it came to evacuate British citizens. The aircraft’s pilot told the air traffic controller on ground that he received a message saying that the Kenyan authorities denied the aircraft access to land. “We had a message the Kenyan authorities have denied us access to their airspace,” the pilot said. The National Emergency Response Committee (NERC) in Nairobi had on March 22nd, issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) stating that international flights into Kenya will be suspened on March 25th at 23.59 hours.

The Kenyan Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) then issued a statement on its Twitter handle shortly after, saying that all flights entering the country before March 25, will be banned except cargo flights in which case, the crew will be expected to self isolate within designated airport hotels.