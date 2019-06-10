Dana Air says it has opened more sales and ticketing outlets in Abuja and Uyo to provide more convenient booking options for passengers.

The airline in a statement by its Media and Communications Manager, Mr. Kingsley Ezenwa, said the outlets which were officially opened on June 2, 2019, would meet the growing requests by passengers to have more contact points outside the airport terminals.

‘’We are pleased to announce that on June 2, 2019, we opened more outlets in Abuja and Uyo in fulfilment of the requests of our guests for us to have more outlets outside the airport for booking, reservations and other ticketing and sales activities,” said Ezenwa.

“‘Opening the outlets is the precursor and having reached the peak of our plans for further strategic expansion, we felt the need to open more outlets to provide more options and convenience for our teeming guests,” he added.

The new outlets in Abuja are located at Silverbird Entertainment Centre, Central Area Abuja; Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Maitama Abuja; and KIA Plaza Utako, Abuja. In Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, the new outlet is located at 81 Oron Road. Ezenwa said more outlets are to be opened in the 3rd quarter of 2019.

“We wish to also thank our guests for massively downloading our user mobile App and for taking advantage of all convenient check-in and booking ideas that we make available like the smart booking on WhatsApp (07051190363), self service kiosk located at departure hall of the MMA2 and the Dana Air mobile app available for download on Play store and Apple store,” he said.

“At the moment we have over 10,000 downloads and we can only appreciate our passengers for choosing the smartest ways to book,” he added.

Dana Air is one of Nigeria’s leading airlines with daily flights from Lagos to Abuja, Port Harcourt, Uyo and Owerri.