Dana Air says it has sealed a partnership deal with the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) to facilitate air transport of participants to the 25th Nigerian Economic Summit scheduled for Transcorp Hilton Abuja from October 7 – 8, 2019.

The theme for this year’s Summit is “Nigeria 2050: Shifting Gears,” and the focus is to set a new agenda for Nigeria as we usher in the next industrial revolution and mark a critical strategic shift to a competitive private sector economy by 2050. President Muhammadu Buhari, is expected to declare the Summit open.

There will be main plenary sessions, parallel breakout sessions, industry breakfast meetings, the annual Start-up Pitching and Venture Networking session as well as other activities to mark our Silver Jubilee.

Spokesman for Dana Air, Kingsley Ezenwa in a statement said, “as airline partner of the Nigerian Economic Summit, Dana Air is providing complimentary tickets and a special discount to guests and delegates to facilitate their transportation to the summit in Abuja.”

“NES is unique because it marks a major milestone in our history of productive, robust and impactful public-private dialogues. Therefore, it is not just an opportunity to assess our progress and impact but, even more importantly, to project into the future,” Ezenwa said.