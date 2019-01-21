Dana Air says it partnering a cancer-fighting nongovernmental organization – Project PinkBlue, to raise over N6million to support people impacted by cancer in the country.

Media and Communications Manager of Dana Air, Kingsley Ezenwa in a statement said the airline was pleased to have assisted the NGO meet its aspiration of footing the medical bills of cancer patients in line with its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) philosophy.

“We have been supporting initiatives like this since we started operations 10 years ago and have touched the lives of many and we believe that a person must be healthy to be able to eat, read, work, and function well in the society and as you also know, health is wealth,’’ said Ezenwa at a music and comedy cancer fundraising recently in Abuja by the NGO.

Executive Director of Project PinkBlue, Runcie C.W. Chidebe who spoke at the event said the plan was to raise N100 million to support 56 cancer patients in Nigeria, but she expressed her appreciated to Dana Air for assisting in raising N6million for the project.

Meanwhile, Dana Air has launched a ‘Mega Miles promo’ which encourages its passengers to book a return ticket and get miles good enough to get an upgrade from economy class to business class at no cost. Passengers can also pay for excess luggage using miles earned in the promo.

Ezenwa said the offer is only for Dana Air miles members and the promo will run from February 1, 2019 to March, 31 2019. The promo entails guests to book return tickets on same reference within the period, quote their membership numbers when booking for miles to be credited within 24 hours.

‘We are pleased to announce the introduction of Mega Miles promo. It is strictly a promo to encourage members of our frequent flyer program, to book return tickets to get Mega Miles, which can be explored for upgrade, exchanged for free tickets, pay for excess, and lots of other cash-saving benefits,’’ said Ezenwa.

“We have also started rewarding our guests with N5,000 tickets in the ongoing Dana Air/MMA2 travelers reward promo. To take advantage of the MMA2/Dana Air travelers promo which is valid till August 2019, our esteemed guests are advised to fly Dana Air just four times from MMA2 to any of our destinations to get the 5th ticket at N5, 000 only,” he added.