Dana Air has launched a new programme called ‘cash plus miles’ that allows passengers to pay less on air fares.

Speaking on the newly introduced product, the Media and Communications Manager of Dana Air, Kingsley Ezenwa said passengers flying Dana Air who are also members of the airline’s Loyalty and Reward program- Dana miles – can now top up their miles balance with a little cash to get low fares 24 hours to their flight.

‘’The good news about the product is that with just 24 hours to your flight with us, you can use your miles to upgrade your ticket from economy class to business class, pay for your excess baggage or top up your miles balance with a little cash for very low fares,” said Ezenwa.

“This is another reason why we ask our passenger to book ahead and all they need do to visit our website flydanaair.com,” he added.

Ezenwa also said the airline has partnered a fast- growing cab company Anu Plus in Port Harcourt to provide its Dana miles guests travelling to Port Harcourt with 50 per cent discount on their cab fares.

The members of the loyalty program willing to take advantage of the reward are expected to download the Anu plus App on Google play, IOS, book a ride with the phone number with which they registered for ‘Dana miles’ and with their boarding pass to get an instant discount.

The Dana Air spokesman said, “Anu Plus is a fast growing cab hailing company with a desire to expand across our existing route network hence the partnership.”

“For now, only guests flying to Port Harcourt will benefit first, after which it will expand to Abuja, Owerri, Calabar, Ibadan, and Uyo in the coming months,’’ Ezenwa added.

Dana Air operates daily flights from Lagos to Abuja, Port Harcourt, Uyo, and Owerri airports.

The airline has flown over 3 million passengers in the last 10 years of its operations in Nigeria.