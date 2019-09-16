Dana Air has given its route expansion plan a big push with the arrival in Lagos of one of its newly acquired Boeing 737-300 aircraft.

The Managing Director / Chief Executive officer of Dana Air, Mr. Jacky Hathiramani in a statement on Sunday said the aircraft arrived the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos at the weekend.

According to him, the target is to increase the airline’s fleet size to nine before the end of 2019, and by so doing give Boeing 737 type-rated Nigerian pilots and engineers the opportunity to be gainfully employed.

Hathiramani, said the arrival of the first Boeing 737 aircraft was part of its promise to passengers earlier in the year that the airline will acquire new Boeing 737 aircraft to increase its fleet to match the demand of its passengers. The other aircraft are expected to arrive Lagos as from next month.

Said Hathiramani: “Earlier in the year, we noticed that there were fewer aircraft in the country and less capacity to meet the demand at the time, so we decided to acquire some Boeing 737 aircraft to ensure that passengers travel at ease without having to worry if they will get flights to certain destinations even at peak periods. ”

“The arrival of the first of our recently acquired 737 aircraft is a firm confirmation of our resilience, operational efficiency, deep passion, and our commitment to continue flying safe.

“We will also deploy this B737 to strengthen our existing route network while new routes will be announced soon in line with our careful and methodical route and fleet expansion project.

Dana Air has flown over 4.5 million passengers in the last 11 years of its operations, with daily flights from Lagos to Abuja, Port Harcourt, Uyo and Owerri.