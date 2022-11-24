By Chinelo Obogo

Dana Air has said it would be resuming its Abuja to Owerri, Enugu service as it gradually opens its prime routes to offer superior options in terms of fares, service and comfortability.

The spokesman of Dana, Kingsley Ezenwa, said the carrier is delighted to re-introduce these flights based on popular demand for its service to these destinations abd that the schedule has been suitably fixed to meet the expectations of the South East.

“Our customer service is still 24/7 and our guests are encouraged to visit our website to get best fares for their yuletide, business or leisure travels,” he said.

Dana Air has since resumption on the November 9, 2022, commended for its resilience as the first and only domestic airline to have undergone and scaled twice, an operational audit conducted by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The airline’s resumption of these routes has been more of a huge relief for its customers as it has since encouraged the right fare pricing for the travelling public.