By Chinelo Obogo

Dana Air is set to resume operations on November 9, three months after the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) grounded it for safety infractions.

Accountable Manager/ Chief Operating Officer of Dana Air, Ememobong Ettete, said that the audit for the carrier was a restructuring process and extensive process and that with a new management team fully in charge, they are now well positioned and fully strengthening their operations efficiently for sustainable growth while still offering safe and reliable flying experience.

He said the audit has repositioned a vibrant and resilient brand and had turned out really good for the airline and for the industry, recommending the same audit for all domestic airlines.

“We are pleased to announce that we will resume flight operations on November 9th, having successfully concluded an audit organised by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

“As a proudly Nigerian brand with Nigerians at the helm of affairs and with over 14 years of service to the Nigerian flying public, we remain eternally grateful to our customers, travel partners, clients, and vendors for keeping faith in us while the audit lasted and we would never take your loyalty and support for granted as it means a lot to us.

“We wish to also express our profound gratitude to the NCAA for the painstaking Audit process and the professionalism exhibited by the team of inspectors and also the management personnel who stayed sometimes beyond their official closing times to see that we do what needed to be done properly and in good time during the course of the audit process.

“For customers with unused tickets, and as a little token for our short absence from the market, we have extended their validity for one year, a transfer option is also available to them and we shall be offering competitive fares as always, and gifting free tickets onboard our flights for the next 30 days from November 9th.

“Our 24/7 customer service team will also be available to assist customers with any request of their choice on unused tickets and redemption.”

Also speaking on the resumption, Dana Air’s Head of Corporate Communications, Kingsley Ezeanyanwu tendered their unreserved apologies to all their customers, vendors, travel partners, and corporate clients for the abrupt suspension of our flights.

“We totally regret the inconvenience caused and we wish to reassure them that Dana Air remains strong and will never take their patronage, relationship, and loyalty for granted.

“Having flown over 4.5m passengers since November 10, 2008, Dana Air is one of Nigeria’s leading airlines with a varied fleet of nine aircraft and daily flights from Lagos to Abuja, Port Harcourt, Enugu, and Owerri,” he said.