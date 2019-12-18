Dana Air has won the Best Airline in passenger facilitation at the 10th edition of the Nigerian Aviation Awards held at Oriental Hotels, Lagos

The airline’s Media and Communications Manager, Kingsley Ezenwa, while receiving the award said it demonstrated an appreciation of the quality of services to passengers.

“This demonstrates our commitment to providing seamless travel for our customers hinged on comfort and safety. We got similar award last two years as best airline, and this year, we just got this one.

‘’If you visit our counters you won’t find any passenger because we have eliminated the queues and that’s what we call efficiency. We have invested massively on technology to provide seamless booking, and check-in for our guests and we are glad they are flying the smartest way, “ Ezenwa said.

On the airline’s preparedness to handle yuletide traffic, Kingsley said, ‘’we are prepared for the yuletide! This high demand is expected and we are creating more flights to ensure that our guests are not stranded in anyway at the airports. You would recall we recently acquired two Boeing 737 aircraft and we are at the final stages of their documentation. Very soon, we would have flights in abundance for our guests,” he said.