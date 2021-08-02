Dana Air has bagged the ‘Most Innovative Airline’ award at a conference organised by the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) at the NAF Conference Centre Kado, Abuja recently.

The event which had “Imperatives of Strong Partnership for a Sustainable Aviation Industry; Recovery from COVID-19 impact,” as theme, is the Association’s 15th national delegate conference, symposium and awards ceremony.

The National President of NAAPE, Galadima Abednego, while announcing the award, said, ‘’This award is in recognition of Dana’s innovative business strategies and commitment to developing the industry.’’

Speaking to newsmen after receiving the award on behalf of airline, its Chief Operating Officer, Obi Mbanuzuo said, ‘’I am particularly happy that our quiet effort is being recognised publicly and this award is truly appreciated by the entire team at Dana Air.’

‘’We are glad to be contributing immensely to capacity building and development of the aviation industry and there is an ongoing effort to further improve and increase the capacity of our engineers to achieve more exploits. ‘’Also on the innovative side of our operations, we pioneered WhatsApp booking in the industry at the advent of COVID-19. We have a self booking kiosk located at the airport and currently to ensure that we are available to assist our customers round the clock, we have a 24 hours customer service…”

