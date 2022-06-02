Dana Pharmaceuticals Limited has reached out to two school to celebrate the Children’s day.

The organisation, in a statement, said the pharmaceutical company felicitated the children of the two schools in Lagos and Kano cities.

It said the organisation’s marketing team visited the BoldChild Montessori Nursery and Primary School at Ilasamaja Itire, Lagos and the Abu HanifaPre Nursery, Nursery, Primary School, Kano.

According to the company, the visit was to keep alive its corporate social responsibility commitment towards building the good health of Nigerian citizens, children of various families who are the future generation and the leaders of tomorrow.

The Dana team said: “The laughter, joy and happiness of every child who are our precious possessions bring peace to every family, something that is always cherished by everyone.

“Dana Pharmaceuticals is always happy to contribute to development of children’s health in Nigeria.”

