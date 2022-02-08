Dana Air has decorated a new captain on its Boeing 737 aircraft, Captain Andrew Igbe-Arase, in Lagos; stating that the airline will continue to invest in training and re-training of pilots, having commenced the recruitment of more qualified Nigerian pilots.

Director of Flight Operations, Captain Segun Omole, who decorated the new captain said: “It gives me joy every time and any time I decorate young Nigerian pilots who grow through the ranks with rigorous training, both in Nigeria and abroad,doing excellently well and this is why we are currently recruiting more young and qualified Nigerian pilots as part of our expansion plans. And as we have taken delivery of more of our aircraft from maintenance checks to boost our operations further across Nigeria, while introducing superior options for our guests.

‘’Captain Andrew is a meticulous, vibrant and smart young pilot who has been a captain on the Turbo prop with over 5000 hours and with over 80 per cent of our pilots homegrown, our commitment at Dana Air is to continue to invest in capacity building, training and re-training of our pilots for efficiency, safety and comfort of our guests.’’

Dana Air is one of Nigeria’s leading airlines with a mixed fleet of nine aircraft and daily flights from Lagos to Abuja, Port Harcourt, Enugu and Owerri.