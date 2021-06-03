Dana Pharmaceuticals Limited, the foremost infusions and drug manufacturing company in Nigeria has marked this year’s Children’s Day with some of its distributors across the country.

Dana Group has been operating as an integral part of the Nigerian economy with visible presence in over 36 years. The pharmaceuticals arm operates two factories in Nigeria at Ibadan and Minna, which were established in 1986 and 1996 respectively and are both ISO 9001:2008 certified. With the company’s motto “a Commitment to Healthcare” in mind and one of the best technologies in hand, Dana Pharmaceuticals Limited said it is devoted to the production and marketing of quality and genuine products offered at the most affordable prices nationwide. The existing pharma product range includes formulations, infusions and medical consumables produced by Dana Pharmaceuticals and reputable overseas affiliate companies.

Established in 1996 with branch networks across all the geo-political zones of Nigeria, Dana Pharmaceuticals Limited, distributes all products manufactured along with a variety of medical consumables. Some of the company’s products have become brand leaders in their segment of tablets and capsules like Danacid, Paradana, Ferrodan and a range of Syrups like XPEL, LAM, Paradana Syrups & Danacid suspension in addition to other leading intravenous fluids range of dextrose and saline products. The company is also into co-marketing agreements with and distribution of quality pharmaceuticals for reputable pharmaceutical companies in Nigeria.