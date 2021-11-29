Managing Director of Dana Pharmaceuticals, Mr. Gautam Hathiramani, has assured that the company remains devoted to the production and marketing of genuine quality and effective products at the most affordable prices nationwide.

He said this at the weekend, during the 25th-anniversary celebration of DANACID brand of antacids, used for providing effective relief from hyperacidity, heartburn, gaseous distention and peptic ulcer in Nigeria market.

He said, “DANACID, is a leading household name in the antacid segment due to its quality, efficacy, and user-friendly packaging, it is used for providing effective relief from Hyperacidity, Heartburn, gaseous distention and peptic ulcer. It is also used to relieve immense physical discomfort caused by belching or bloating. The unique flavour and quick onset of action resulting in soothing relief, has endeared to the masses, catapulting the brand to the forefront over all others. From sourcing top quality raw materials to stringent manufacturing processes, Dana has never compromised on its impeccable product standards and will continue to focus on improving the wellbeing of our customers, by producing exceptional products at affordable prices.”

He also thanked and appreciated all its distributors for their continuous patronage and support over the last 25 years and for believing in the brand’s quality, efficacy as well as popularising the usage, which he noted have helped build a robust medical distribution to reach out to all communities.

