Dornier Aviation Nigeria AIEP (DANA), on Thursday, reached out to Kaduna State Government seeking for cooperation in the area of security.

The DANA Managing Director, Mr Mark Snoxell, gave the indication when he paid a courtesy visit to Gov. Nasiru El-Rufai in Kaduna.

Snoxell said the company is seeking cooperation in the area of reconnaissance aircraft to support the state’s security architecture.

He said the cooperation would focus on the deployment of remotely piloted aircraft system (RPAS) and drones into operational support for the ongoing fight against criminal activities in the state.

The managing director explained that the company has a history in Nigeria and has qualified and licensed engineers and operational personnel to support its own fleet, several government agencies, companies and sister aviation companies.

“We have trained Nigerian staff to professional levels; commercial pilots, engineers, technicians, licensed aircraft operators and dispatchers and other supporting staff”, he stressed.

“Dornier Aviation currently has a staff strength of over 250 and is arguably one of the leading employer of labour in the country as per the aviation sector of the Nigerian economy is concerned,” he added.

Snoxell appreciated El-Rufai’s investment drive, transformation and development of the state.

In his response, Gov. El-Rufai appreciated the company for adding value not only to the Nigerian Aviation sector but to the state’s local economy.

“We thank you for the visit. Our job is to attract businesses to Kaduna, protect investors and also enable them to expand.

“We will support you so that you can increase your staff strength from 250-1000 so long it is within our resources and power”, the governor assured.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that DANA was founded in 1979 as AIEP with 60:40 ratio of foreign to Nigeria shareholders.

It has established a well-equipped base in Kaduna.(NAN)