Dana Pharmaceuticals Limited, a part of Dana Group, is one of the foremost infusions and pharmaceuticals manufacturing company in Nigeria. Dana Group is an established name in the country with visible presence for over 40 years, starting with pharmaceuticals manufacturing. Dana Pharmaceuticals division operates three ISO 9001:2015 certified, state-of-the art plants located between Ibadan and Minna serving all the geopolitical zones of the nation.

With the company’s motto of “a Commitment to Healthcare” in mind, and one of the best technologies in hand, Dana Pharmaceuticals is devoted to the production and marketing of genuine quality and effective products that are offered at the most affordable prices nationwide. The existing product range includes generic formulations (tablets, capsules and syrups) and intravenous infusion fluids.

“Unwavering commitment to healthcare at affordable prices” is the organisation’s mission as mentioned by the Managing Director, Mr. Gautam Hathiramani. Dana Pharmaceutical’s flagship brands such as include Danacid Tablets/Suspension, Ferrodan Capsules/Tonic, Paradana Tablets/Syrup, XPEL Cough Expectorant, LAM suspension and leading range of Intravenous fluids have become leaders in their respective categories The company is also into co-marketing agreements with and distribution of quality pharmaceuticals for reputable pharmaceutical companies in Nigeria.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The flagship brand in antacids, Danacid, is celebrating it’s 25th Silver Anniversary as the brand was launched in 1996.