Dana Pharmaceuticals Limited, a foremost infusions and drug manufacturing company with over 36 years visible presence in the nation’s pharmaceutical sector has restated its unwavering commitment to the production and marketing of quality and genuine products that are offered at the most affordable prices nationwide.

Giving the commitment while unveiling plans to celebrate the company’s 25th anniversary in Nigeria, the Managing Director, Mr. Gautam Hathiramani expressed gratitude to millions of Nigerians who have continually opted for Danacid pharmaceutical products as their preferred antacid.

While expressing gratitude to all the medical professionals, pharmacists, its teeming partners, distributors, and hospitals for preferring and distributing Danacid for the wellbeing of all Nigerians, Hathiramani added that Dana has never, and will never compromise on its impeccable products standards. He further revealed that the company will be rewarding all its distributors with a 25-year Silver Anniversary promotional plan in September and October 2021 .

Danacid is a leading household name in the antacid segment due to its quality, efficacy, and user-friendly packaging that is available in blisters, jars and suspension form at pharmacies and medical institutions Pan -Nigeria.

It is used for providing effective relief from Hyperacidity, Heartburn, Gaseous Distention & Peptic Ulcer. It is also used to relieve immense physical discomfort caused by belching or bloating. The unique flavour and quick onset of action resulting in soothing relief, has endeared Danacid to the masses, catapulting the brand to the forefront of the competition.

Dana Pharmaceuticals Limited operates two ISO 9001:2008 certified, state of the art factories located in Ibadan and Minna, which were established in 1986 and 1996 respectively.

The existing product range includes formulations, intravenous fluids and syrups produced by Dana Pharmaceuticals Ltd spread across all the geopolitical zones in the country. The company’s flagship brands such as Danacid Tablets/Suspension, Ferrodan Capsules/Tonic, Paradana Tablets/Syrup, XPEL Cough Expectorant, LAM suspension and leading range of Intravenous fluids have also become leaders in their respective categories.

