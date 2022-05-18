The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Professor Umar Garba Danbatta, has congratulated the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami, on his appointment as the chairman of the 2022 World Summit on Information Society (WSIS) Forum by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

Danbatta described the choice of the Minister to chair the forum as a worthy recognition of Nigeria’s leadership in the world’s digital economy ecosystem, where Nigeria has continued to hold a front-row seat in the area of information and communication technology (ICT) promotion for driving national development.

“On behalf of the board, management and staff of the Nigerian Communications Commission, I want to express our delight and congratulations to the Hon. Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof, Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, on his well-deserved appointment by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) to chair this year’s WSIS Forum.

“The appointment did not surprise us at NCC, given the important role the Ministry has been playing in driving the digital economy policies, the implementation of which by the agencies under his supervision is helping boosting diversifying the nation’s economy.

“We are, therefore, happy to associate with the Minister on this feat, as it means greater recognition for Nigeria. The appointment is an indication that the world has continued to take notice of the giant strides of Nigeria’s digital economy under the supervision of the Minister, and the NCC will continue to do everything within its regulatory mandate to further support the Federal Government’s drive for ubiquitous digital services across the nook and cranny of the country,” Danbatta said.