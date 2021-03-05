From Benjamin Babine, Abuja

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, has congratulated NCC’s Director of Licensing and Authorisation Department, Mr Mohammed Babajika, on his recognition by the League of African Development Students (LEADS).

Babajika was recognized as “Africa’s Patriotic Personality” because of his contribution to Africa’s development and because of his service to God, humanity and Nigeria through various national and international assignments in the private/public service and community development.

His department also was presented with the “LEADS Development Mandate/Service Award” certificate for “pioneering telecom innovation regulations for development in Africa.” The award was “in recognition of the corporate commitment of the entire management and staff of the Commission towards the attainment of its mandate.”

In his congratulatory message, Danbatta said the two awards are a reflection of how well the Commission, through the department, has delivered one of its important functions of issuing operating licences to all telecommunications service providers in Nigeria for economic development, as contained in section 31 of the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA), 2003.

The Licensing and Authorisation Department of NCC is saddled with the responsibility of issuing licenses to applicants, through the provision of prompt, proactive and effective licensing and authorization toward independent and impartial regulation of the communications sector in Nigeria.

The LEADS Africa is a youth development group with the core aim of sensitizing young persons on democratic developments in Africa while also recognizing exceptional leadership and performance in this regard.