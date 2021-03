The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, has congratulated Mohammed Babajika, Director, Licensing and Authorisation Department of the Commission on his recognition by the League of African Development Students (LEADS) as ‘’Africa’s Patriotic Personality’’

According to LEADS Africa, Babajika was considered worthy of the award “for his outstanding contribution to Africa’s development and meritorious service to God, humanity and our dear country Nigeria, especially through various national and international assignments in the private/public service and community development.”

Also, the Licensing and Authorisation Department, led by Babajika, was presented with the “LEADS Development Mandate/Service Award” certificate for “pioneering telecom innovation regulations for development in Africa.” The award was “in recognition of the corporate commitment of the entire management and staff of the Commission towards the attainment of its mandate.”

In his congratulatory message, Danbatta said the two awards are a reflection of how well the Commission, through the department, has delivered one of its important functions of issuing operating licences to all telecommunications service providers in Nigeria for economic development, as contained in section 31 of the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA), 2003.