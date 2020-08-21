Benjamin Babine, Abuja

The Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, has congratulated the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami on the anniversary of his first year in office.

Danbatta said that the Minister has championed projects through the agencies under the Ministry that have added significant value to the digital transformation journey of Nigeria. He stated this during the 4th phase of the virtual commissioning of additional 12 digital economy projects implemented by agencies under the Ministry.

The EVC commended the Minister for creating a platform for the commissioning of the various projects executed by the agencies under the Ministry, which he says has showcased the President’s achievements in “leveraging Information and Communications Technology (ICT) to propel the economic development of the country.”

He said: “Through the various projects, we are building shared and sustainable prosperity for this country. We are also making governance more open and transparent because people are able to participate and have a say in the way and manner the country is governed.”

In addition, the Danbatta said: “the projects will eliminate poverty through skill development; and above all, we are creating a competitive and innovative economy through the promotion of the usage and deployment of various ICT applications and services in the economy.

“All these are value additions that are unprecedented in the sector, noting that the Commission is proud to be associated with the laudable achievements of the Ministry under the leadership of the Hon. Minister of Communications and Digital economy.”

The 12 projects commissioned include the Virtual Examination Centre (VEC) at Enugu State College of Education (Technical), Kano State Emergency Communications Centre (ECC) in Kano State implemented by the NCC.

Three of the projects, including an E-Library at Federal College of Education (Technical) Bichi, Kano State; E-Accessibility Centre (EAC) at Government School for the Deaf, Malumfashi, Katsina State; and School Knowledge Centre (SKC) located at AUD High School, Ikole-Ekiti, Ekiti State, were executed by the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF) of NCC.

Other commissioned projects, which were executed by the National Information Technology Development Agencies (NITDA) include the Digital Capacity Training Centre in Elkanemi College of Islamic Theology, Yola, Adamawa State; and ICT Innovation Hub at Oyo State Trade Fair Complex, Ibadan, Oyo State.

The projects also include the digital capacity development programme for artisans (DCDP) with centres in Suleja, Niger State; LAUTECH, Ogbomoso, Oyo State; Federal College of Education, Okene, Kogi State; National Institute of Information Technology (NIIT), Owerri, Imo State and Benchils School, Warri, Delta State.