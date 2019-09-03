Global players in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) industry will converge in Budapest, Hungary on September 9, 2019, when the International Communication Union (ITU) hosts its yearly telecommunications event, ‘ITU Telecom World 2019,’ at the Hung Expo, Budapest, Hungary.

The event which flags off on Monday, September 9, 2019, will be rounded off on Thursday, September 12, 2019.

The Executive Vice Chairman (EVC)/CEO of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, has been listed as one of the global ICT experts to speak at key fora during the four-day yearly gathering which is a global event for governments, corporates and Tech Small & Medium Entrepreneurs (SMEs).

Prof. Danbatta, a telecommunications engineer, was listed by the ITU management, led by the Secretary General, Houlin Zhao, as one of the key note speakers at the ITU Telecom World 2019.

Also named in this high profile forum list are: Amanda Nelson, CEO, Vodafone Hungary, Adrian Lovett, President and CEO, Web Foundation, Helena Leurent, Director, Keng Thai Leong, Deputy CEO, Infocomm Singapore, and Ursula Owusu Ekuful, Ghana’s Minister of Communications.