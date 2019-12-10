For his significant contribution to the Federal Government’s agenda at improving security of lives and property through leveraging Information Technology facilities, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, has been recognised as Nigeria’s Goodwill Ambassador for Security and Emergency Management in Nigeria.

This is following his efforts towards fast-tracking implementation of Emergency Communication centres (ECCs) especially at a time the country is faced with a number of security situations, as prior to his appointment in 2015 no single emergency communications centre was operational in the country but Nigeria now boasts on 18 centers.

Danbatta received the recognition at the first-ever Security and Emergency Management Awards (SAEMA 2019), organised in Abuja by the Emergency Digest, a publication of Image Merchants Promotion Limited, in conjunction with the Centre for Crisis Communication (CCC).

At an event, attended by many stakeholders, particularly agencies in the security governance sector, Danbatta beat other contenders and nominees in the category to emerge winner for his proactive decision to activate and oxygenate the implementation of ECC across states of the Federation and Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.