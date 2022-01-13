Apparently spurred by the vision, objectives and successes of policies, progranmmes and projects instituted by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to bridge the digital divide and encourage the youth to harness derivable benefits of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), the authority of the Fountain University, Osogbo (FUO), Osun State, has picked the Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, to deliver 10th and 11th Convocation Lecture of the university.

The combined Convocation Lecture, titled: “Empowering the Nigeria Youth Through Information and Communication Technology” will take place on January 13, 2022 at NASFAT Eti-Osa Lecture Theatre in the university. Eminent personalities from government, industry and the academia are expected at the event scheduled at the heart of the week-long convocation ceremony.

Since his appointment in 2015 by President Muhammadu Buhari as the EVC/Chief Executive Officer of NCC, Danbatta has worked with the Board, Management and staff of the Commission to sustain and improve on accomplishing Commission’s mandates and associated vision, focused on digital literacy and enhancing the capacity of young people, students, their teachers and institutions to be active players in the emergent digital economy.

One way in which this vision has been given concrete expression is in the diligent execution of the NCC’s School Support Programmes, which include Digital Access Programme (DAP), Advanced Digital Appreciation Programme for Tertiary Institutions (ADAPTI), Wireless Cloud and Computer-Based Test projects.