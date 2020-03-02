Professor Umar Garba Danbatta, Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), is to deliver the 2020 edition of The Bullion Lecture. Professor Danbatta is a renowned scholar, an erudite engineer, astute administrator, philanthropist, and a nation builder per excellence. Prof. Danbatta holds BEng and MSc degrees from the Technical University of Wroclaw in Poland, and PhD from the University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology, United Kingdom.

Until his appointment as EVC/CEO of NCC, Danbatta was a lecturer in the Department of Electrical Engineering, Faculty of Technology, Bayero University, Kano, for 32 years, where he taught courses in telecommunications engineering and electronics and held academic positions of Dean of the Faculty and Head of Department at different times. Professor Danbatta will be speaking on Telecoms, Digital Banking and Nigeria’s Economic Development.

The Bullion Lecture, a platform conceptualised by Centre for Financial Journalism (CFJ Nigeria) for lively discourse on national and international issues, is always delivered by first-rate academics and professionals.

The 2020 edition of The Bullion Lecture will hold 10am on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at The Civic Centre, Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, Victoria Island, Lagos.