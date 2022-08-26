The Executive Vice-Chairman (EVC)of the Nigerian Communications Commission, Prof. Umar Danbatta, says Nigerians have a duty to protect telecommunications infrastructure in the country.

Danbatta said any vandalism by individuals affects the quality of telecommunications services from service providers. He made this known at the 2022 edition of Youth, Civil Society and Stakeholders Summit on Thursday in Abuja.

The summit was on curbing the disruption and vandalism of telecoms, power, oil and gas, marine, railway, education, health and other critical infrastructure in Nigeria during elections.

The EVC, who was represented by Head, Corporate Communications, NCC, Nnnenna Ukaoha, called for collective action by the youth and community leaders to safeguard critical infrastructure from possible attacks. He said this would sustain investors’ confidence and economic growth, adding that communication and connectivity were enablers to all sectors of life.

‘‘Communication and connectivity are now rights to every citizen and when you disrupt infrastructure, you are disrupting quality of experience and quality of service.

“What we are saying to Nigerians is to take ownership of infrastructure protection, because, if you vandalise it, it will affect quality of your life, business and everything.

‘‘It can even go to reduce poverty in our society, especially with young people. With internet connectivity, your computer can do so many things and turn your life around within seconds. Please take ownership of communication of infrastructure within your environment so that your life will improve, it will help cub poverty in rural and urban centres,’’ he said.

In his remarks, the Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Usman Baba, said the Force had engaged in series of trainings and execution of strategies to curb incidence of infrastructure vandalism in the country.