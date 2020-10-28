The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, has paid a courtesy visit to the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, where he urged the people of the state to continue to support the Federal Government’s initiatives toward ensuring peace and stability in the country.

Danbatta, an indigene of Kano, who commended the emirate and the entire people of Kano for their unwavering support for the government, said Nigeria deserves a long period of peace and stability in order to achieve sustainable growth and development.

He said the Federal Government has come up with various initiatives on youth empowerment, especially through provision of digital skills and literacy.

In his remark, Bayero, who thanked the NCC boss and his entourage for the visit, commended President Muhammadu Buhari, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Ali Isa Ibrahim Pantami, and the EVC for the excellent performance of the information and communications technology industry.