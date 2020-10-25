Benjamin Babine, Abuja

The Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof Umar Garba Danbatta, has urged the people of Kano State to continue to support the Federal Government’s initiatives toward ensuring peace and stability in the country.

Danbatta, in a courtesy visit to the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, commended the Emirate and the entire people of Kano for their unwavering support to the government. He stressed the need for peace and stability in order to achieve sustainable growth and development.

The EVC disclosed that the Federal Government has set up various initiatives on youth empowerment, emphasizing the provision of digital skills and literacy.

In his remark, the Emir thanked Dambatta for his commitment to societal peace and development. He also commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami for what he called ‘excellent performance of the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) industry.’

Speaking further, the monarch reaffirmed his support for the Federal Government on its developmental initiatives, urging all leaders to continue to promote peaceful coexistence in the country.