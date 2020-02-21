Dance and let dance
You own your rythm
Live and let live
Your life is your own
Eat and let eat
As long as it is your food
Sleep and let sleep
As long as it is with your eyes
Why not Dance and let dance?
What quarrel should I have with your legs?
Your arms? Your waist? Why should the twist of your hips bother me so?
Is it the joy I see in your eyes?
The orgasmic ecstasy I see in every movement of your body?
The sense that you do not care?
People think you do not care
Not about the rivers of blood flowing through the country
The screams of the tortured
The wails of those who mourn
The silent cries of the voiceless
The diseases that have arrived and those on the way
It does not matter what they think
Think and let think
Care and let care
Dance and let dance
Azonto, Shoki, Shaku Shaku, Zanku, Gbese
Whichever way your body wants to move
Only you can take it there
The peace we seek
The sanity we yearn for
The wisdom that eludes us
Can only come from within
From our love, passion, creativity, courage, selflessness, freedom, gratitude and all those things that bring us alive
It cannot be policed, censored or controlled
That right there is the problem
We leave real problems and manufacture crisis where none exists
We leave the leprosy patient to chase after the sufferer of ring worm
No matter how many storms rage or how hard the rain falls, the sun still shows up
Dance and let dance
We are not judges
We are not the jury of life
Dance your own dance
Share your own joy or keep it to yourself
Let it be your right
Don’t tell others when, how, why or where to dance
Dance and let dance
Dance like David
Dance like the devil himself
Who cares?
When we all get to the gates of heaven, we will be asked
How many times we were kind, how many wounds we healed and how many tears we wiped away
We will be asked about the screams, wails and cries and what we did to help
No one will ask how many times we danced
Let us think about this and prepare our answers
In other words, let us mind our own business
Dance and let dance
See, my moves are slicker than yours!
•Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi is a gender specialist, social entrepreneur and writer. She is the founder of
Abovewhispers.com, an online community for women. She can be reached at [email protected]
