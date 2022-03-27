Following the captivating episodes of Afro dance battles last week, the GLO-sponsored reality dance TV show, Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria, will from this weekend move into its last lap with Episode 8.

This episode, which showcases the coolest leg of the competition ‘Dance Crew’ contests, will be on aired from 8 pm on GloTV, the mobile streaming app of Globacom.

Indeed the first seven episodes featured amazing dance moves, loads of drama and many unforgettable moments including spellbinding live music performances by superstars Simi and Teni who thrilled the live audience with her hit songs.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

The twists and turns have been unpredictable as even some of the fans’ favourites missed out on automatic qualifications to the finals.

The BBoy/BGirl & Locking dance contests, which were the first dance categories to be featured, had among its winners Bboy Whirlz, BBoy Valley, and BBoyLil Monster. They will go up against the best dancers from the other regions in the finals scheduled to hold in Lagos in April. These early contests were spiced up with commentary provided by BBoy JC Jedor and Big Flo.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Another key highlight of the first seven episodes was when contestant Bboy Off fainted backstage, just after his fierce semi-final battle with Victor Vic in episode.

It has, however, not only been about break dancing as viewers have also been thrilled by Poppers drawn from across the nation as they battled to make their way to Lagos while working hard to impress the panel of judges made up of Frank Okwara, Locking Si’on and Dj Poxxy, amongst others.

The show so far has enjoyed its highest viewership with episodes 6 and 7, which showcased energetic Afro dancers across the 6 audition regions of Lagos, Kaduna, Abuja, Enugu, Benin and Port Harcourt. They didn’t just amaze the judges but thrilled the audience to Afro dance moves through legworks, body movements, and random spins on the dance floor.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

The show continues in full gear this weekend by 8pm on GloTV, which is now accessible to internet users across ALL networks. All viewers have to do is visit myglotv.com to watch for free or download the GloTV app.